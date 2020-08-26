So…New York Fashion Week is actually happening this year

The show will officially go on for New York Fashion Week this September.

Governor Cuomo announced Thursday that one of the biggest weeks in fashion won't be canceled unlike other popular events in NYC. If you can believe it, Fashion Week is also set to happen in London, Milan, and Paris later this fall, too.

“New York City is the fashion capital of the world and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent,” Cuomo stated in a press release. “The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance.”

The Fashion Week run in New York will go on September 13 to 17, with a mix of live and virtual fashion shows.

According to Cuomo’s announcements, the runway will be moved outdoors with a maximum capacity of 50 people at a time. Indoor events will be capped at half capacity (for vendors, models, designers, staff), but there will be no spectators. Attendees at all events will have their temperature checked at the door.

Your previous fashion daydreams of sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Anna Wintour and other A-List celebrities will have to wait—social distancing will be enforced at all times, and face coverings will be mandatory both inside and outside.

This is the time to sport your most stylish mask—you never know who you might snag a photo with or what photographer might be capturing you from afar.

Various private Fashion Week events will be held outdoors on the Spring Place rooftop in Soho (no more than 50 attendees will be able to allowed at these events). Iconic brands like Marc Jacobs and Michael Kors that usually go big in their shows, have opted out this time around.

Other brands are embracing the opportunity to safely show their lines virtually, including “live-streamed runway shows, exclusive designer-related content and cultural programming,” according to the press release.

Most popular on Time Out

- The 10 types of New Yorkers that have emerged from quarantine

- The most stunning outdoor dining spaces in NYC

- The Metropolitan Opera streams full Verdi classics every night this week

- The 10 best road trips from NYC

- The best Labor Day Weekend getaways near NYC

Share the story