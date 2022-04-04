New York
Timeout

Spicy Chicken McNuggets
Photograph: Courtesy of McDonald's

Spicy chicken McNuggets at McDonald's are back!

The delicious McNuggets are back for a limited time only.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
If you're one of the many foodies who have been dreaming about the spicy chicken McNuggets that McDonald's first debuted in 2020, you're in luck: the delicious food is back at participating locations in the New York metro area for a limited time only starting today. Hurrah!

Made with tender, all-white meat and breaded with a spicy tempura coating prepared with cayenne and chili peppers, the treats are packed with flavor and heartiness. There's a reason why they're the first ever McNuggets flavor innovation since the iconic menu item was initially introduced back in 1983.

Given the success of the dish when it first appeared across the chain's locations, we're not surprised about the excitement surrounding this latest announcement. 

Below, check out some social media reactions to the return of the spicy McNuggets:

Do note that not all area stores are offering the McNuggets so make sure to call ahead before visiting one!

