New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Spike Lee in New York
ShutterstockSpike Lee in New York

An immersive Spike Lee exhibition is coming to The Brooklyn Museum

Do the right thing and check this one out.

Written by
Christina Izzo
Advertising

He's one of our most famous New Yorkers—now legendary director Spike Lee (Do The Right Thing, Crooklyn, The 25th Hour) is getting his own immersive installation at the Brooklyn Museum this fall.

Running from Friday, October 6, 2023 through Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the museum's Morris A. and Meyer Schapiro Wing and Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Gallery, "Spike Lee: Creative Sources" will delve into the world, works and influences of the acclaimed director who, though born in Atlanta, Georgia, was raised and revered as one of New York's own, particularly in the borough of Brooklyn. 

RECOMMENDED: The 101 best New York movies of all time, including Do The Right Thing

The exhibit will feature more than 300 works from Lee's personal collection, "items that have been touchpoints for Lee and the topics he explores on-screen," the museum released.

"Seven throughlines of his life and oeuvre—Black history and culture, Brooklyn, sports, music, cinema history, family, and politics—are explored," through artworks by prominent Black American artists, including Kehinde Wiley, Deborah Roberts, and Michael Ray Charles, as well as historical photographs, movie posters, album covers, sports memorabilia (you already know there will be cool Knicks gear on display), first-edition books, instruments owned by legendary musicians (including one of Prince's guitars) and much more. 

Film geeks will get a kick out of seeing set dressings and props pulled directly from some of Lee's most beloved films, including his Brooklyn-based titles Do the Right Thing (1989) and She’s Gotta Have It (1986). 

“Spike Lee: Creative Sources offers a fresh perspective on a cultural icon, focusing on the individuals and influences that have shaped Spike Lee’s body of work, which is so well known today,” says Kimberli Gant, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, Brooklyn Museum. “By making Lee’s collection accessible to the public, this showcase celebrates his legacy while honoring his deep connection to Brooklyn, a place that has been an integral part of his storytelling.”

The Spike Lee exhibition will be on view at the Brooklyn Museum on Wednesdays through Sundays from 11am to 6pm.

Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon in She’s Gotta Have It
David C. Lee/Brooklyn MuseumSpike Lee as Mars Blackmon in She’s Gotta Have It

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.