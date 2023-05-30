New York
Timeout

Great Gotham Challenge
Sprint across Central Park to solve an immersive puzzle this summer

It’s like ‘Amazing Race’ but in Manhattan.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
If you love a mystery, teamwork, New York City, or just being outside, this immersive event may be the ideal weekend activity for you.

The Great Gotham Challenge will venture into Central Park on Saturdays throughout the summer.

In the challenge, teams race around Central Park for an immersive puzzle adventure, finding clues throughout the park, while learning secrets and little-known history about the well-known space.

At the end, teams can enjoy a picnic provided by the Great Gotham Challenge. Part trivia competition, part relay, this event combines teams’ savviness of New York food, live theater, history, plus embedded technology to create an unforgettable experience.

Teams of two to four people can compete. To succeed, teams will need to break codes, solve riddles, and Google some interactive clues to help win the challenge. 

All teams meet near Central Park’s Bethesda Fountain for the race to kick off and all ages are welcome. The challenge requires participants to walk about 1 mile, and some stairs are also on the route. The event lasts 2 hours, depending on how quickly teams solve the clues and make it to the finish line. 

Teams must be fully formed before participating, but you’ll meet and mingle with competitors before and after the race. The first Great Gotham Challenge kicks off on Saturday, June 3 at 1pm. Tickets start at $99. 

