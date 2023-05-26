Everything from Taboo and Risk to Catan and Ticket to Ride.

Get your game on at this new board game cafe near Union Square.

Filled with 500 games, Hex & Co.'s latest location is now open just south of Union Square at 801 Broadway (Broadway and East 11th in Greenwich Village) and ready for gamers of all fandoms.

This is the third location for Hex & Co., joining fellow board game cafes in the Upper West Side and Upper East Side. It also joins sister stores The Uncommons in Greenwich Village and The Brooklyn Strategist in Carroll Gardens.

The new cafe is the first with a true private room, perfect for parties of all kinds. Visitors can choose from more than 500 games on the venue's massive game wall, everything from Taboo and Risk to Catan and Ticket to Ride.

Photograph: Courtesy of Hex & Co.

Here’s how it works: It costs $10/per person for walk-in gamers, which includes access to the board game library and no time limit, meaning you can stay as long as you like. Just keep in mind that you may have to wait if the cafe’s full. The other option is to make a reservation in advance for a specific time. Reservations cost $15/person with a time limit of three hours.

You can order from the cafe while you're hanging out, which is stocked with La Colombe coffee, Harney and Sons Teas, smoothies and pastries.

For now during the soft opening phase, the venue is open indoors only. The owners are working on getting beer/wine permits and securing outdoor seating, leading up to an eventual grand opening celebration. Even in the soft opening phase, Hex & Co.'s Union Square location is already drawing crowds, sometimes reaching waitlists on the weekends.

Photograph: Courtesy of Hex & Co.

In addition to regular gaming, the new venue also offers an extensive lineup of events, like Commander Night and Draft Night. Plus, it hosts school enrichment programs and summer camps.

If you get so hooked on a game that you want to buy it to take home, you can do that, too. Hex & Co. is known for having one of the largest board game and hobby retail selections in the city with board games, RPGs, and Pokemon/Magic: The Gathering. The Union Square location also offers a special focus on wargaming, with miniatures from Warhammer, a hobby paint selection and even dice available by the cup.