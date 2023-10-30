New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Ess-a-Bagel Halloween bagel Time Out Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Ess-a-Bagel

Start your morning with a carbohydrate fright in Brooklyn this Halloween

Ess-a-Bagel’s Dumbo outpost has menu items costumed with spooky hues this October 31.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

In an extra breakfast incentive for all you Halloween early birds—or should we say bats carbo-loading for the long night of vampiring ahead?—Ess-a-Bagel’s Brooklyn outpost at Time Out Market New York is dressing up its beloved, eponymous item in costume for the holiday. A culinary costume, that is. 

On Tuesday, October 31, beginning at 8am, the popular shop’s Dumbo satellite will serve witchy black and purple bagels at this location only. The exclusive eat is made by separately dyeing two batches of dough, and swirling them together as if by sorcery; or at least by decades of baking magic. And, being that, on Halloween, things are not always what they seem, the colorful creation tastes just like classic plain. 

Ess-a-Bagel will also conjure cream cheese made from the orange-y innards of recently departed gourds, spiked with a spellbinding seasoning. So, you know, pumpkin spice cream cheese. In a shocking twist, this is the NYC staple’s first foray into the ubiquitous flavor, a flavor that many say just may be cursed. The schmear will appear here and at Ess-a-Bagel’s Manhattan operations, including on the Upper East Side, where, perhaps most frightening of all, lines have been known to grow all the way out the door. 

Now, these thematically-hued foodstuffs are intended to be available at the market until 4pm, but, being that grownup Halloween devotees are about as invested in the day as Disney adults on Facebook, the limited edition provisions are as in danger of disappearing early as so many Caspers, the Ghost. So delay only if you [spooky voice] dareee [spooky voice]!

Ess-a-Bagel’s Dumbo outpost is located at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn. Its black-and-purple bagel and pumpkin spice cream cheese are scheduled for sale from 8am to 4pm.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.