In an extra breakfast incentive for all you Halloween early birds—or should we say bats carbo-loading for the long night of vampiring ahead?—Ess-a-Bagel’s Brooklyn outpost at Time Out Market New York is dressing up its beloved, eponymous item in costume for the holiday. A culinary costume, that is.

On Tuesday, October 31, beginning at 8am, the popular shop’s Dumbo satellite will serve witchy black and purple bagels at this location only. The exclusive eat is made by separately dyeing two batches of dough, and swirling them together as if by sorcery; or at least by decades of baking magic. And, being that, on Halloween, things are not always what they seem, the colorful creation tastes just like classic plain.

Ess-a-Bagel will also conjure cream cheese made from the orange-y innards of recently departed gourds, spiked with a spellbinding seasoning. So, you know, pumpkin spice cream cheese. In a shocking twist, this is the NYC staple’s first foray into the ubiquitous flavor, a flavor that many say just may be cursed. The schmear will appear here and at Ess-a-Bagel’s Manhattan operations, including on the Upper East Side, where, perhaps most frightening of all, lines have been known to grow all the way out the door.

Now, these thematically-hued foodstuffs are intended to be available at the market until 4pm, but, being that grownup Halloween devotees are about as invested in the day as Disney adults on Facebook, the limited edition provisions are as in danger of disappearing early as so many Caspers, the Ghost. So delay only if you [spooky voice] dareee [spooky voice]!

Ess-a-Bagel’s Dumbo outpost is located at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn. Its black-and-purple bagel and pumpkin spice cream cheese are scheduled for sale from 8am to 4pm.