169 Bar
Photograph: Time Out/Ali Garber

Starting next week, NYC bars and restaurants will be allowed to stay open until midnight

The curfew for catered events also moves from midnight to 1am.

By
Anna Ben Yehuda
Here's some breaking news we source directly from Governor Andrew Cuomo's Twitter account: Starting Monday, April 19, the curfew for New York City restaurants and bars moves from 11pm EST to midnight. Catered functions, on the other hand, will be allowed to keep going until 1am (a move from the current midnight curfew).

Many restaurateurs have been complaining about the current restrictions, so the change—which the Governor had been resisting in fear of potential late-night alcohol-fueled virus spreads—is likely a welcome one. 

Twitter users took to the platform to voice their opinions about the announcement. "Midnight??? 4am! Now!," one user "suggests." "How does this protect anyone? COVID doesn't know what time it is, babe," writes another. Yet another user, Chad Goldsmith, doesn't seem to entirely agree with the Governor's decision. "We're down a vaccine but let's now 'allow' people to stay out and do non-essential nonsense an hour longer," he tweets. 

The news comes amid a new report about local restaurant visits increasing by almost 50% since the beginning of 2021—a fact mostly due to current wide vaccine availability and the easing of indoor dining restrictions. Restaurants are now allowed to operate indoors at 50% capacity within New York City and 75% capacity throughout the rest of the state.

Dare we say that New York City is on track to... a potential return to normalcy?

