For the first time ever, Staten Island will hold a separate St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, two weeks after the official event takes over the borough, in response to the latter's much talked-about, long-standing anti-gay ban.

According to SI Live, which first reported the news, the Forest Avenue Business Improvement District (BID) applied for a permit to organize a second parade “to celebrate Irish heritage on Forest Avenue” that will be inclusive of all groups and run along Forest Avenue like the original iteration of the celebration.

The change has been a long time coming: the original Staten Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will take place on March 3 this year, has historically prohibited LGBTQ+ marchers from walking under their banner.

Believe it or not, the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade, which runs around Manhattan, also banned the groups for two decades but ended the practice back in 2014.

“The Forest Avenue BID is really stepping up and trying to reclaim what was a community parade for the entire community by putting together this new parade on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Councilman David Carr to SI Live. “I’m supportive of what they’re trying to do. I plan to be a part of this parade, and I’ve been helping to facilitate conversations with the mayor’s office and for the permit application.”

The practice has led many city officials to boycott the event throughout the years, including Mayor Eric Adams.

“From day one, Mayor Adams has been clear that celebrations in our city should be welcoming and inclusive,” said an official spokesperson for the politician. “That is why we are thrilled to be collaborating with the Staten Island Business Outreach Center for their first-ever St Patrick’s Day parade this year where everyone interested—regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, or beliefs—will be welcome to march together.”

Lest you think the news spurred the organizers of the original Staten Island St. Patrick's Day Parade to review their decision, think again: the New York Post reports that those responsible for the celebration continued defending the ban, specifically citing the teachings of the Catholic Church.