The color of the year for 2023: Pantone's Viva Magenta, a hue evoking bravery, optimistic celebration and self-expression without restraint.

Soon, you'll be able to immersive yourself in the energy of that purply-pinkish-red tone at ARTECHOUSE's newest technology-driven experiential art experience called MAGENTAVERSE. The multi-sensory exhibit will open on January 20 in Chelsea.

The hour-long experience begins in the Immersion Gallery with a 22-minute film exploring the character and depth of Viva Magenta through a panoramic projection with powerful audio systems. The experience draws inspiration and materials from nature, NASA and the James Webb Space Telescope footage of outer space. You'll also see glittering gemstone-like images and vibrant interactive lighting throughout the space.

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

The exhibition "combines the influences of art, design, science, and technology," Pantone's Senior Director of Marketing Sara Walker said.

"As Pantone’s Color of the Year is a harbinger for trends across the global art, fashion, and design communities, it was only fitting that MAGENTAVERSE’s next home be here in New York City, itself an international trendsetter," Sandro Kereselidze, ARTECHOUSE’s co-founder and chief creative officer, said in a statement. "We wanted to offer visitors a multi-sensory experience that embodies and celebrates the striking and expressive nature of Viva Magenta."

Photograph: Courtesy of ARTECHOUSE

This exhibit builds on prior collaborations between ARTECHOUSE and Pantone. Previous iterations celebrated Pantone's Very Peri, Ultimate Gray, Illuminating, and Classic Blue colors.

If you haven't been to ARTECHOUSE NYC yet, you should: the venue is very cool in and of itself. It's located in a 100-year-old boiler room beneath the iconic Chelsea Market and is known for using the largest seamless megapixel count projections of any cultural institution. It started as the nation's first digital art space.

See MAGENTAVERSE at ARTECHOUSE, 439 W 15th Street in Chelsea. Tickets are on sale now with daily availability through early March. General admission starts at $25.