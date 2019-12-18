Step into the cockpit of the world's fastest airplane

You don't have to be a pilot to be in the cockpit of this British Airways Concorde aircraft.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum has opened up its Concorde, the fast-flying airplane that once crossed from JFK Airport to London's Heathrow in under three hours, to the public for a new 20-minute tour.

The 100-seater plane could reach 1,350 mph and 60,000 feet, which allowed passengers to see the curvature of the earth.

It's been 15 years since a Concorde took to the skies as the supersonic planes stopped being used after the Air France Flight 4590 crash in 2000 that killed 109 people. The Concorde on view at the museum is one of the first–its debut flight was on August 25, 1976.

For $7 in addition to museum admission ($33), the tour takes guests inside the aircraft to get an up-close look inside the flight deck and learn about the aerodynamic advances it took to get the marvel up and running.

The tour is offered every 30 minutes starting at 11am daily.

For those intrigued about learning more, A Supersonic Story, a one-hour tour is also available at 10am each day. Tickets for that experience are $20.

The museum, which is one of the city's best attractions, offers free admission on select Friday nights from 5–9pm, but the Concorde is not accessible then.