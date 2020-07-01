Storm King is reopening this month with brand-new outdoor artworks

Nothing beats a scenic drive from NYC up to the massively popular Storm King Art Center, but it's been out of the question so far this year—until now.

The 500-acre outdoor museum is finally opening its 2020 season on July 15, as an outdoor-only experience with limited capacity, so we can finally take that much-deserved day trip.

The beautiful grounds will be open from 10am to 5:30pm Wednesdays through Mondays, but only for those with tickets purchased online in advance. Tickets will be timed entry with the requirement that ticket holders adhere to physical distancing guidelines while on site and wear a face covering in areas where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The Museum Store and Outdoor Café will remain temporarily closed and the tram and bike rental will not be available in the first stage of opening. The Art Center will open earlier July 8-13 for Storm King members.

"We are excited to welcome visitors back to Storm King and offer a place to connect with art in nature at a time when it is needed more than ever," said Storm King's President John P. Stern. "We know how eager people are to get outdoors and experience art in-person, which is why we are increasing our visiting hours by opening six days a week. For 60 years, Storm King has provided a place for people to be among art in nature; we believe in its power to lift our spirits, inspire us, and support our mental and spiritual health."

Strict protocols are in place

Storm King definitely has a major thing going for it—it's outdoors to begin with.

"One thing that makes Storm King unique is that our 500 acres offer natural physical distancing," Stern said. Despite that, the art center is introducing new "strict" protocols to keep everyone safe.

In addition to timed entries, Storm King is limiting on-site services. That means no indoor spaces (except restrooms) will be available to the public during the first stage of Storm King’s opening. The Museum Store, bike rentals, coffee cart, food truck and Outdoor Café will all remain temporarily closed, and Storm King’s tram and shuttle services will not be in operation. Snacks, drinks and select Museum Store merchandise will be available via vending machines located near north parking.

All Storm King staff will be wearing PPE (masks and gloves) and will use contactless ticket scanning. Of course, everyone will be staying six feet apart, too. Visitors must also follow these guidelines and wear masks when they cannot keep their distance (like in restrooms and along narrow pathways like the Moodna Creek Trail.)

Staff will also be cleaning and sanitizing high-touch areas and already has hand wash and hand sanitizing points throughout the site. Visitors will be encouraged to use these and asked not to touch or physically interact with any sculpture during their visit. A small number of interactive sculptures will be cordoned off to reinforce this.

Furthermore, visits from tour groups have been canceled as well as all public programs and events on site. Though you can check out its virtual programming here.

What you'll be able to see

The following special exhibitions will be on view:

Kiki Smith River Light

This large-scale flag installation by acclaimed multidisciplinary artist Kiki Smith, which will be on through November 9, features nine flags with blue-hued imagery (from Smith's photography of the East River.) For this exhibition, she made a new flag with photos she took of the Hudson aboard an Amtrak train in the Catskills. It is being shown in addition to to the nine East River flags.

"The exhibition will bring attention to Smith’s intimate consideration of space and ongoing interest in the dichotomy of water—an element that is at once formed yet fleeting—and will directly reference Storm King’s proximity to the Hudson River," Storm King says.

Outlooks: Martha Tuttle

This is a new commission by New York-based artist Martha Tuttle, also on view through November 9, entitled "A stone that thinks of Enceladus." It's a series of human-made stone stacks or cairns built from boulders Tuttle gathered at Storm King, including carved marble rocks and molded glass stones she created. The stones will unfold across a large, rolling field at the southern end of Storm King’s property.

E=MC2 by Mark di Suvero

Renowned sculptor Mark di Suvero’s E=MC2 is made from steel beams and stands almost 93 feet tall. It sits alongside eight other large-scale works by di Suvero in the South Fields. It's on long-term loan through 2022.

Eyes by Louise Bourgeois

This installation features multiple large-scale eyes that "relate to Storm King’s landscape as undulating waves." It's on the hillside by the North Woods and their pupils will emit electric lights at various points throughout the season. It'll be on view through spring 2021.

Tickets range in price from $20 for one to $84 for a car of six people.

