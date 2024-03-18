This survey claims Albany is the best place to live in the state of New York

U.S. News & World Report just released its list of the best places to live in New York in 2023-2024 and we cannot hide our surprise: not only did Albany land at number one, but all top four entries are pretty far from New York City, which we consider to be the very best place to live in the whole world, of course.

According to the publication’s methodology explainer, which you can read right here, the "rankings are based on an analysis of public data and user opinions."

Even more specifically, the report looked at quality of life index measures or “how satisfied residents are with their daily lives by metro area” by taking into account a variety of factors, including crime rates, availability and quality of health care, education opportunities, average commute time, air quality index and more.

The New York ranking crowns the state's capital as the best place to live given its "lively downtown that serves as both a commercial and cultural center," its "old-world appeal" and its proximity to a legion of outdoor treasures, from the Finger Lakes wine region to Massachusetts' Berkshire Mountains.

Syracuse lands at the number two spot despite the constant snow that residents have to deal with.

"The region has much more to offer than just snow drifts and slushy water," reads the survey. "Syracuse is more affordable than many other major U.S. metro areas, making it a popular place to live for families and retirees. Young professionals also enjoy the region, both for its prices and because there's plenty to do."

Add to it the fact that the city center is less than 20 minutes away from the most desirable parts of the suburbs and, according to the study, you have a pretty popular home base at hand.

The number three spot goes to Rochester, which "features a unique blend of history and innovation."

In addition to a current revamping of the city's downtown scene, the survey mentions the area's citizens as one of its biggest draws.

"Residents are generally considered to be warmer, kinder and more welcoming than their downstate brethren," reads the study. "Maybe it's due to the region's family focus or maybe it's because residents spend a lot of time inside together during the long, cold winters. But whatever the reason, Rochester is largely a welcoming and friendly place."

A former "beacon of industry," Buffalo makes it to number four, specifically given local advancements in the medical field and increased developments like the waterfront LECOM Harborcenter hockey center.

Finally, New York City proper appears at the number five spot. Do we really need to list all the pros of living here?

"The metro area is a place of opportunity, which is why—despite the crowds and costs—people keep coming," reads the writeup, which also mentions the diversity of the people that call the five boroughs home. "Some of the world's best theaters, restaurants, museums, parks and cultural activities can be found here."

To recap, here are the five best places to live in New York according to the survey:

1. Albany

2. Syracuse

3. Rochester

4. Buffalo

5. New York City