Sutton Foster to reprise her 'Once Upon a Mattress' role on Broadway this summer

This summer, Sutton Foster will be reprising her role as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone in the revival of the hilarious musical Once Upon a Mattress. The show is scheduled to begin previews on July 31 and then open on Broadway at the Hudson Theater at 141 West 44th Street on August 12.
The production enjoyed a successful run earlier this year as part of the Encores! program at New York City Center, leading critics to predict an eventual transfer to a bigger stage.
The Broadway adaptation of the show is by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino, of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame. Following its limited engagement through November 30, the show will move to Los Angeles for a four-week run at the Ahmanson Theatre from December 10 to January 5, 2025.
Once Upon a Mattress, a loose re-interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's The Princess and the Pea fable, was first mounted as a musical back in 1959, featuring a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer; music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer.
Back then, the protagonist, an awkward princess in a fictional medieval kingdom, was played by Carol Burnett. New York actress Sarah Jessica Parker then took on the role during a 1996 revival, making Sutton the third performer to tackle the part on Broadway.
Tickets for Once Upon a Mattress will go on sale to the general public on May 29 at 10am right here.