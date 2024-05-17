New York
Sutton Foster
Photograph: Courtesy Marten De BoerSutton Foster

Sutton Foster to reprise her 'Once Upon a Mattress' role on Broadway this summer

Following a limited run in New York, the show will move to Los Angeles.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
This summer, Sutton Foster will be reprising her role as Princess Winnifred the Woebegone in the revival of the hilarious musical Once Upon a Mattress. The show is scheduled to begin previews on July 31 and then open on Broadway at the Hudson Theater at 141 West 44th Street on August 12.

The production enjoyed a successful run earlier this year as part of the Encores! program at New York City Center, leading critics to predict an eventual transfer to a bigger stage.

The Broadway adaptation of the show is by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino, of Gilmore Girls and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fame. Following its limited engagement through November 30, the show will move to Los Angeles for a four-week run at the Ahmanson Theatre from December 10 to January 5, 2025.

Once Upon a Mattress, a loose re-interpretation of Hans Christian Andersen's The Princess and the Pea fable, was first mounted as a musical back in 1959, featuring a book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer; music by Mary Rodgers and lyrics by Marshall Barer.

Back then, the protagonist, an awkward princess in a fictional medieval kingdom, was played by Carol Burnett. New York actress Sarah Jessica Parker then took on the role during a 1996 revival, making Sutton the third performer to tackle the part on Broadway.

Tickets for Once Upon a Mattress will go on sale to the general public on May 29 at 10am right here.

