Swing dance on the deck of The Intrepid during an epic upcoming big band concert

The Intrepid is officially returning to battle.

For the third year, the Battle of the Big Bands is set to take over the flight deck of the aircraft carrier-turned-museum docked in Hell's Kitchen with a night of swing dancing, vintage fashion and, yes, very big bands.

The extremely extra ‘40s-themed event (which is always a highlight of Fleet Week, objectively the best week in New York) will celebrate the style of the swing era on May 26 with a huge lineup of more than 80 performers, including three big bands: The Eyal Vilner Big Band, the George Gee Swing Orchestra and the Artie Shaw Orchestra. Over the course of the evening, the bands will indeed battle, their weapons of choice being lively renditions of '40s-era standards.

To produce the event, the museum is partnering with Prohibition Productions, the same company behind other fun throwback parties like the Bootleggers Jazz Cruise and the Gotham Jazz Festival. These guys have definitely nailed how to throw events for the live music and suspenders crowd.

For any swing beginners out there who may be thinking twice about spending an evening being thrown around the deck of an aircraft carrier, fear not! There will also be free beginner lessons available to help acclimate you for your night of tipsy time traveling.

Tickets are available for $49 and sell out fast, so Lindy Hop on over and buy them soon if you want to go.

