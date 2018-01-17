Take a free meditation class inside a tricked-out bus in NYC next week

When most New Yorkers think about meditating, the first thing that comes to mind probably isn't a parked bus in midtown. But in this city, you take your moments of zen where you can get them.

Starting next week, stressed-out Gothamites can chill with a 30-minute guided meditation in a studio that, literally, comes to you. Be Time is a tricked-out former tour bus that has been transformed with laser cut wall panels, aromatherapy and sound insulation to create a relaxing state-of-the-art studio on wheels. It’s like a taco truck for the soul.

First-timers can book a 30-minute session inside the chillax-mobile for just $10 and after that meditation sessions are just $22. To kick things off, the new studio is hosting a launch event in Madison Square Park on Monday, January 22 where you can take free classes from 8am to 2pm.

You'll be able to find the daily location of the bus on Be Time’s official site.

