Take a look at the recently renovated Jones Beach Theater

Catching a show at Northwell at Jones Beach Theater might actually be one of the very best things to do in New York during the summer. There is just something about the venue—whether it be the view of the water, the welcome breeze while you're rocking out to your favorite band or the relative intimacy of the arena—that always makes for a memorable concert.

But things are getting fancy out on Long Island as Jones Beach Theater gears up for an exciting summer concert season that follows a massive two-year-long renovation that has only added to the beauty of the destination.

Julian Cassady Photography,Alive Coverage

A partnership between New York State Parks and Live Nation, the revamp propels the venue into the future with technological advancements and overall upgrades that will change spectators’ experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jones Beach Theater (@northwelljbt)

Here are some of the updates to keep in mind on your next visit to the venue:

The entrance to the arena looks different—in a good way

You’ll notice major changes as soon as you get to Jones Beach, starting with a beautiful new entrance featuring a grand plaza. According to a press release, the area is “nearly the size of a football field.”

Photograph: Julian Cassady Photography, Alive Coverage

Before heading to your seats, you'll get to hang out by the plaza, where you can grab some food and drinks or take over some of the lounge areas to enjoy the pre-show breeze.

There are a ton of new food and drink options on-site

Renovations clearly expanded the scope and space of the theater, allowing officials to offer 30% more culinary outlets to the area, according to the press release. Expect local purveyors to sell cocktails, beers, pizza, sandwiches, salads and more within the massive new entry plaza.

Photograph: Alive Coverage

There are now two new sea-side VIP sections

In addition to the new entry plaza, perhaps the biggest change to the Jones Beach Theater is the addition of new VIP sections.

The Seaside VIP Club is right by Zach's Bay, but it's worth noting that, although the views of the water certainly don't disappoint, the stage is a bit obstructed given the angle that the area is in. What you miss out on direct stage views, though, you get back by enjoying the spacious lounge chairs that you can take over while ordering from an exclusive menu of food and beverage offerings. Think about the section as the perfect ticket to indulge in when craving a dinner-and-a-show kind of concert vibe—complete with bay views.

Photograph: Julian Cassady Photography, Alive Coverage

In addition to the VIP seating area, you can now also opt to sign up for the new membership-only 40 Bay Club, where you can hang out before or after the show. It's basically a multi-level club with a patio that also offers (distant) views of the stage, plus private restrooms, culinary programs and more.

Technological improvements abound

Of course, the revamp's main focuses have been of the technological kind.

According to the press release, "over 7,000 seats have been upgraded and new premium seating experiences have been added."

Photograph: Alive Coverage

There are novel state-of-the-art LED screens mounted on each side of the stage, which you'll find yourself gazing at while catching a concert because there's nothing quite like seeing Dave Matthews' face up close and personal—even through a giant screen.

Artists and their crew members get to hang out on a private beach all day before their show

Although this doesn't apply to ticket holders directly, it's still cool: as part of the renovations, all dressing rooms have been updated "with modern conveniences," according to the release.

Photograph: Kevin Mazur for Getty

The actual production load-in areas have also been made bigger so that three times as many trucks and four additional buses can actually drive into the lot.

Perhaps most exciting, though, is the fact that acts and their crews get to spend the day of their show on a private beach that features Adirondack chairs, hammocks, paddle boats and a dedicated lifeguard.

Oh, to be a celebrity. We could get used to it.