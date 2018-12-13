Take a peek inside the Eataly of coffee that Starbucks is opening in the Meatpacking District

We've got the buzz on the massive Starbucks Reserve Roastery moving into town.

The 23,000-square-foot Reserve Roastery is officially opening in the Meatpacking District at 61 Ninth Ave (on the corner of 15th St) this Friday. The mega-brand is hoping to make it way more than just a coffee shop doling out pumpkin spice lattes, it will be an immersive coffee experience for visitors.

First, the multi-level space will have the largest working coffee roasting plant in Manhattan, with the capacity to roast more than 1.5 million pounds of coffee per year.

There will also be the Arriviamo Bar, a 60-foot bar on the mezzanine, where bartenders will serve cocktails like an Aperol Spritz and Nocino Notte, a riff on the Negroni with Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew and black truffle salt, in addition to other cocktails made with coffee and tea. For food, there will be Princi products, the Italian bakery that Starbucks uses in all of its local spots.

The design includes a 10-foot, 2,000-pound copper siren sculpture, subway-inspired "symphony pipes" along the ceiling funneling freshly roasted beans across the space, a take-home scoop bar with 14 rotating beans from around the world and a fireplace.

In the cellar will be a terrarium inspired by Hacienda Alsacia, the Starbucks coffee farm in Costa Rica, with coffee plants, ferns and philodendrons. It's the opposite of #basic. See more renderings of the space below:

