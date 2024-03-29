Take a tropical cruise this summer through Jamaica (Queens, that is)

If you want to feel like you’re in a tropical paradise, head to Jamaica—the one in Queens, that is. Yacht Rock Charters is offering rides on their schooner, a sailing vessel that looks like it was plucked straight out of a history documentary, as well as their Tiki Boat called the RockTiki.

According to captain Jarad Astin, RockTiki is NYC’s first-ever tiki boat. As temperatures finally start to warm up, it's ready to take you on one of the most unique experiences you can have in NYC.

RockTiki and the schooner sail out of Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge, which is a much chiller experience than what you might find sailing along the city’s river or beaches. Jamaica Bay offers plenty of opportunities to see wildlife, and it’s an important stop on the migration path for many birds along the Eastern seaboard. If you get lucky, you’ll be able to see osprey, white ibis, peregrine falcons, and more.

Photograph: Courtesy of Jarad Astin

The whole sailing experience takes a couple of hours, but there’s the opportunity to rent the boat for a full day, too. Astin says tiki boats started trending in the charter industry ever since COVID. “It’s fun and it’s goofy to dress up, but I also think people are looking to get away from it all,” Astin tells Time Out. “It helps people get out of their element for a minute. You’re separating yourself from your land-based life.”

If you don’t know what a tiki boat is, it’s essentially a floating tiki bar with barstools. It’s like you’re at your local watering hold except you’ll be in the middle of a wildlife refuge relaxing and appreciating nature. The 24-foot aluminum pontoon boat can accommodate six passengers.

It is BYOB, so make sure you bring enough booze to last a couple hours if you’re planning to drink. You won’t have to worry about driving, either—RockTiki is going to be steered by a licensed captain. RockTiki also includes oversize beanbag chairs, loungers, speakers for your music, tons of cooler space, a full-size toilet, and more.

"Pontoons are fantastic for cruising the shallow waters of the bay's many secrets," RockTiki's website explains. "She can creep up to any of the sandbars and uninhabited islands within the refuge. Nothing beats life at 5 knots."

Pricing for RockTiki begins at $490. Astin says RockTiki, which began operating last May, was the first tiki boat in NYC, and that makes the experience all the more unique. You can book your own ride on RockTiki here.