How better to get your bearing in a city as enormous as NYC than by circumnavigation? The Circle Line’s two-and-a-half-hour tour does a full loop of Manhattan Island, taking passengers past plenty of the city’s most sights in the process. Spanning three rivers and all five boroughs, you’ll even pass within touching distance of Lady Liberty herself. In other words, get your camera ready!
In all of planet Earth, there is no other skyline quite like that of New York City. No matter how they’re viewed, the Big Apple’s skyscrapers and landmarks are iconic. But there’s one way of touring NYC that beats out the rest, hands down – by boat.
Whether from the upper deck of yacht or hunkered down on a speedboat, views from the harbor show NYC at its absolute finest. From the Statue of Liberty to the One World Trade Center, you can take in all the biggest sights all without dealing with packed subway cars and endless traffic jams. Below are some of the Big Apple’s biggest and best boat tours.
