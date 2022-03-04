New York
The Hornblower Infinity on the waters around Manhattan.
Scott Barrow

The best boat tours in NYC

All aboard! Book these boat tours in NYC for incredible views of the Statue of Liberty and other iconic landmarks.

Annalise Mantz
Written by
Time Out New York contributors
&
Annalise Mantz
In all of planet Earth, there is no other skyline quite like that of New York City. No matter how they’re viewed, the Big Apple’s skyscrapers and landmarks are iconic. But there’s one way of touring NYC that beats out the rest, hands down – by boat.  

Whether from the upper deck of yacht or hunkered down on a speedboat, views from the harbor show NYC at its absolute finest. From the Statue of Liberty to the One World Trade Center, you can take in all the biggest sights all without dealing with packed subway cars and endless traffic jams. Below are some of the Big Apple’s biggest and best boat tours.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here. 

Best boat tours in NYC

New York Harbor Hop-On Hop-Off Cruise
Photograph: Courtesy New York Water Taxi

2. New York Harbor Hop-On Hop-Off Cruise

You can't miss the water taxis, they look just like the car versions: big, bright and yellow. These little beauties cruise round New York Harbor daily, passing major sites like the Chrysler and Empire State Buildings, Brooklyn Bridge and the Statue of Liberty. You can stay on and complete the entire loop in 70 minutes, or hop on and off as you please, exploring the greats eats, shops and attractions in NYC's waterside neighborhoods.

Statue of Liberty Express Cruise
Photograph: Shutterstock

3. Statue of Liberty Express Cruise

Perfect for the sightseer who knows exactly what he or she wants, this Circle Line express tour goes right to the Statue of Liberty—no pit stops this time. Listen to an expert guide point out some lower Manhattan landmarks before pausing for photos right next to Lady Liberty. And since this cruise only takes an hour, it’s easy to fit into even the busiest itinerary.

New York City Sunset Sail
Photograph: Courtesy Manhattan By Sail

4. New York City Sunset Sail

Here’s one for the schmoozy, romantic vacationers. The NYC Sunset Sail gives you the chance to gaze out as the sun drops below Manhattan, seeing NYC’s biggest landmarks (including the Statue of Liberty) all lit up in a golden glow. And to top it all off, you’re on a luxurious sailing boat, which is equipped, crucially, with a full bar.

AIANY Lower Manhattan Architecture Tour
Photograph: Shutterstock

6. AIANY Lower Manhattan Architecture Tour

The area south of 59th Street is packed with architecturally significant buildings: There’s the Chrysler Building, the Woolworth Building, the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center, just to name a few. This 90-minute boat tour led by a member of the New York chapter of the American Institute of Architects will cover all of Manhattan’s most significant structures, plus the Brooklyn Bridge, Ellis Island and Statue of Liberty. Sip complimentary beer, wine or champagne from the bar while you learn about infrastructure, parks and architecture.

Staten Island Ferry
Photograph: Shutterstock

10. Staten Island Ferry

Put your purse away, because the Staten Island Ferry is totally free. That's right, in one of the most expensive cities in the world, you can find a free ride. This old chugger has been going since before any bridges were built, transporting folks from the 'burbs to Manhattan in 25 minutes. It still functions as a commuter necessity, but more and more sightseers are taking it to get the stunning panoramas of lower Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty. Boats leave South Ferry at Battery Park and run 24 hours a day.

Check Website

