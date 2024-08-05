Take an Amtrak train trip around the country for super-cheap now

If you're in need of a quick vacation but have no idea where to go, we have a great idea: Amtrak recently announced its fall travel flash sale, offering steep discounts for train trips all across the country—including several from New York City. The catch? You have to book your journey by this Wednesday, August 7.

The current sales apply to trips taken between Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, October 31, 2024, which is a pretty wide range if you ask us.

RECOMMENDED: You can see the world’s largest inflatable duck near NYC this month

Here are some more details: the deal will get you a 30% discount on flex fare prices for routes across the country, no promo code needed. Some exciting examples include a $55 one-way ticket to Washington, D.C. from New York, another one from Boston to New York and a $70 one-way trip from Chicago to the Big Apple.

There are also discounted tickets that will take you all the way South (and back), including $93 one-way passes to Savannah, Georgia from New York and $109 one-way tickets from New Orleans to New York.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to travel on Amtrak's business class, now you can check it out for yourself: premium seats from New York to D.C. are going for as low as $109 each way.

Just in case you needed an extra push, let us exult the praises of trains: for one, a trip on one does not require a meeting with TSA. The mode of transport is also more eco-friendly than jet setting: on average, Amtrak travelers' greenhouse gas emissions are 72 percent lower than flying. Third, you'll actually get to enjoy the different landscapes while you travel.

To explore Amtrak's limited-time fall deals, check out their website.