You can see the world’s largest inflatable duck near NYC this month

In the wise words of Ernie from Sesame Street: "Rubber ducky, you're the one."

Much to the delight of Ernie and other duck-loving creatures, the self-described "world's largest rubber duck“ is coming to two locations in New York state this month. This 6-story tall duck, affectionally known as Mama Duck, can pose in land or on the water. As her spokespeople say, “the world is her bathtub.” So if you’re looking to waddle away from the city for a ducky little day trip, here’s where to go.

RECOMMENDED: Why is there a bison skeleton in Lower Manhattan's City Hall Park right now?

For her first appearance in New York this month, she’s heading to Splish Splash, the water park in Calverton on Long Island from August 2-4. That’s about a two-hour drive from Manhattan or a three-plus hour journey on public transit (and coincidentally not far from the infamous 20-foot-tall Big Duck in Flanders.)

Her second appearance will be at Playland in Rye, located in Westchester County. She’ll be stationed at the amusement park from August 16–18. That’s about a 45-minute drive from midtown Manhattan or an hour-and-a-half on public transit.

Though she's not venturing into the city limits, there is a form online where you can request her to visit your neighborhood.

Photograph: Courtesy of World's Largest Duck

She's a family friendly media darling who truly will quack you up. Mama Duck made her debut in Los Angeles in 2014 to great fanfare and has now toured widely.

"The World's Largest Rubber Duck's mission is to spread happiness and love wherever she goes and a gentle reminder to enjoy our outdoor spaces wisely, preserving them for many generations to come," per a statement from her team.

If you want some Mama Duck merch to wear while you visit her, there's an impressive section of Duck Gear online, including dangly duck earrings, a onesie reading "world's cutest duckling," and a T-shirt that says "big duck energy."