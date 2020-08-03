Take an exclusive first look at Eataly’s new summer rooftop restaurant

Americans may not be able to travel to Italy anytime soon, but on August 7th, Eataly Flatiron’s popular seasonal rooftop restaurant will offer guests a taste of an Italian summer.

Serra Fiorita by Birreria will be decked out in florals with a gin cart and even a special, biweekly flower dinner. The restaurant’s last concept was set to debut in mid March, but that’s when New York went on lockdown. This time around, however, the expansive rooftop space (Serra means “greenhouse”) on the 14th floor will have its capacity reduced by 50%, and they’ll implement a host of safety measures, from hand sanitizing stations to encouraging customers to choose cashless payment. Reservations, via Open Table, are available.

The menu will focus on seasonal ingredients from the local Greenmarket as well as Italian producers. One dish, the Fior Fiore (which means “the best of the best” in Italians), features a fava bean purée served in a custom-made flower stoneware pot designed by Pandolfi, one of the most in-demand ceramicists.

Starting on August 13th, the restaurant will also launch a biweekly special menu called Cene Fiorite (or flower dinner) that showcases different ways flowers—including seeds and pollen—can be cooked.

Also new this time around is a partnership with Malfy Gin, which is made in the Piedmont region of Italy. Besides a wall outlining the history for the gin and tonic cocktail, there will be a cart for the “Build your own G&T” program where you can choose different tonic waters and garnishes—just like you’d do on the Amalfi coast for an aperitivo.

The space is slated to stay open through the summer season, and while there is a retractable roof, it won’t be closed when there’s inclement weather because of indoor dining restrictions. Here’s a preview of what to expect:

Serra Fiorita by Birreria is located at 200 Fifth Ave. (entrance on 23rd St.), New York, NY 10010

