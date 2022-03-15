Take the Time Out Index survey and tell us what life is like in NYC

The global Time Out Index is back!

You may remember that last year NYC was voted the "most exciting" city in the world and ranked second for "discovering new things" in our annual survey of what life is like in the world's cities. Now, we're back to take the temperature of the Big Apple once again.

We’ve just launched the Time Out Index 2022, our fifth annual poll of city-dwellers around the world, and we want to find out all about life in New York post-pandemic. What’s the restaurant scene like? The bars? How easy is it to date? To make friends? What do you think of the art and nightlife? Plus where, dare we say it, is the coolest part of town?

How have things started to change in New York now we can all detect the sweet smell of normality? For those of us who live in cities, that hint of a return to the good times is a big relief. Doing stuff is why we’re here, after all. We came for the food, for the culture, for the nightlife. We came to find new friends or because our friends were already here. And many of us stuck around throughout the pandemic for all those very legit reasons, too.

The survey only takes five minutes, and at the end we’ll tell you exactly how much you love your city. As ever, we’ll be using all your responses to come up with our annual rankings of the world’s best cities and coolest neighborhoods. So go ahead, do your city some justice—and take part in the ultimate stock take of city living in 2022.

You can share your thoughts in the Time Out Index 2022 right here.