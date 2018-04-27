Taste food from Danny Meyer’s new NYC restaurant for the first time at a downtown fest

Food festivals are a dime a dozen in New York City, and Dine Around Downtown is no exception. The lunchtime fest will host 40 downtown restaurants purveying their goods in 28 Liberty from 11am—3pm on Tuesday, May 22. Although you can sample dishes from big names like Brushstroke, Blue Ribbon Bakery and Delmonico's, the vendor with the longest line will most definitely be Manhatta, Danny Meyer's newly announced but not-quite-open-yet restaurant.

In case you haven't heard about the Walt Whitman-inspired spot, the first thing you should know is that it will be on the freakin' 60th floor of that very same 28 Liberty building, lending the space some pretty delicious views (we're sure the food will be alright, too). Although we don't know what will be on the menu yet, we do know that the kitchen will be helmed by chef Jason Pfeifer, who has worked at spots like Noma and Per Se. The restaurant is expected to open this summer. See the "trailer" for Manhatta below: