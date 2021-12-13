Ten dazzling light installations have taken over the Meatpacking District

Now through mid-January 2022, you'll have ten additional reasons to visit the Meatpacking District as a series of new interesting light installations have taken over the neighborhood.

From enormous, lit-up snowmen to colorful, abstract neon lights and planters filled with glowing dandelions, the "Lights on the Cobbles" installations are found all along Ninth Avenue between 14th Street and Gansevoort Street.

This is a first for the Meatpacking District and it is the work of Theresa Rivera Design, the same New York-based production and design studio that painted those famous murals in the area back at the start of the pandemic.

Visitors will notice that the outdoor exhibits culminate at Gansevoort Plaza, where a colonnade is draped in freeform neon lights that bounce shapes off the reflective plexi tunnel surrounding a semicircle seating area. It's basically the ideal Instagram setup both in terms of location and lighting.

Funnily enough, just in time for the holiday season, the District has also released its very unique gift guide, filled with items available all throughout the neighborhood, including TASCHEN's Redouté Book of Flowers (available at Neighborhood Goods, inside of Chelsea Market), bespoke kimono bags from Sohung Design and an entire pile of pastries from Fabrique Bakery. You can find the entire gift guide right here.

Check out some photos of "Lights on the Cobbles" right here:

Photograph: Jim Fryer/BrakeThrough Media

Photograph: Jim Fryer/BrakeThrough Media