Teyana Taylor opened a ’90s dream nail salon in Harlem

It's the weekend, and we think you should celebrate successfully powering through yet another workweek with a mani/pedi. Luckily, there are many ethical nail salons in New York where you can get your digits looking fun and fresh. But as of last month, there's a new, celebrity-run haven in Harlem waiting to pamper you.

OPI ambassador and multi-hyphenate entertainer Teyana Taylor (you may recognize her from Kayne West's “Fade” music video) opened Junie Bee Nails (2330 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd, 917-965-2720), a '90s-themed oasis named after Taylor's daughter. The Harlem native’s salon offers next-level nail art (on Instagram, we saw designs ranging from Disney characters to jewel-encrusted masterpieces). And while your nails are being transformed, you can load up on candy and quench your thirst with some liquid-sweetness: Kool-Aid or a mimosa.

Aside from the latest OPI hand and footcare products, Taylor is showing off the brand’s new lacquers and polishes, which all seem very spring-ready. Check it out!

