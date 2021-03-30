That famous Italian pizzeria from 'Eat Pray Love' is opening in NYC this year

Let us remind you of a classic Hollywood scene that's now part of foodie history: In the film adaptation of Elizabeth Gilbert's memoir Eat Pray Love, Julia Roberts' character indulges in an entire pizza Margherita while at Naples-based pizzeria L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele.

New Yorkers, we've got some good news for you: you'll no longer have to travel to the South of Italy to experience the treat yourself as the destination is officially opening a location in Manhattan later this year.

The 100-year-old iconic pizzeria already has a presence in the United States. In 2019, restaurateur Francesco Zimone opened an outpost in Los Angeles and he is now hoping to stake his claim in New York's West Village, at 2 Bank Street, by winter of 2021.

Although Zimone plans to continue working with the original location's owners when developing his second U.S. destination, Americans should expect a slightly different experience compared to what folks in Italy are treated to. The pizzeria in Naples famously serves only two types of pies—Margherita and Marinara—but, just like at the L.A. shop, the New York menu will be a bit larger, including items the likes of burgers, pastas and steaks. All core ingredients will be imported from Italy and the dough will be double-fermented for at least 48 hours.

As for the space itself, Zimone plans to take over the 5,700 square feet that were until now occupied by tapas restaurant Macondo. Yes, that's a very large space, which is why, according to Eater, the restaurateur will also set up a coffee bar and a delicatessen at the address.

In essence, a mini version of Italy is landing in downtown Manhattan and we couldn't be more excited about it.

