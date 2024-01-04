The 1, 2 and 3 trains are not operating across most of Manhattan right now

The MTA just announced that New Yorkers should brace for a major disruption of service on the 1, 2 and 3 line as, according to an official statement, "emergency teams assist passengers and conduct an investigation after a train derailed near 96 St."

In a tweet, the subway system actually announced that "there is no 1/2/3 service in most of Manhattan."

Unfortunately, albeit not surprisingly, the derailment has affected other lines as well, including the 4 and 5 trains, which, according to a separate tweet, are overall delayed but are also making local stops in both directions in Brooklyn.

There's more: the city's bus system took to X to announce that the M96, M104 and M106 buses are delayed in both directions "due to FDNY activity at 96th St/Broadway." Check out the tweet right here for minute-to-minute updates.

As for what caused the derailment, the New York Times reports that two trains actually collided in Manhattan near West 96th Street around 3pm this afternoon.

Eight people who were aboard a northbound 1 train that collided with a work train were injured and taken to the hospital.

"The work train was switching tracks when it was struck by the passenger train, causing it to derail," reports the New York Times. "It was not immediately clear why the trains collided."

Stay vigilant and be careful, New York.