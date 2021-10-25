[title]
It isn't really Halloween in NYC without the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade.
Thankfully, after being canceled last year, the annual event returned at East River Park with hundreds of doggos dressed in costume. It is yet another signal that NYC is back in full—when the dogs are back in costume.
With more than 300 dogs in the contest, with many dressed up as food items, animals, and icons from pop culture, it's hard to nail down the best costumes. But below, we've rounded up 10 that we think served the best looks.
Take a gander at the best costumes from the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade:
1. Cousin It
2. Phantom of the Opera
3. Pinhead from Hellraiser
4. Maleficent
5. Starbarks
6. A luchador
8. Dog Bezos
9. "Bark Obama" by Kehinde Woofy
10. Trash Panda
