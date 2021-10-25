From Pinhead to Maleficent, these dogs' costumes are the best in our book.

It isn't really Halloween in NYC without the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade.

Thankfully, after being canceled last year, the annual event returned at East River Park with hundreds of doggos dressed in costume. It is yet another signal that NYC is back in full—when the dogs are back in costume.

RECOMMENDED: The best Halloween events for 2021 in NYC

With more than 300 dogs in the contest, with many dressed up as food items, animals, and icons from pop culture, it's hard to nail down the best costumes. But below, we've rounded up 10 that we think served the best looks.

Take a gander at the best costumes from the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade:

1. Cousin It

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Breton (@bretonana)

2. Phantom of the Opera

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VCR DOGrapher (@vcr_dographer)

3. Pinhead from Hellraiser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary James (@suprmary)

4. Maleficent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MFoxmoore/dogsoutsidethering (@dogsoutsidethering)

5. Starbarks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archie (@archie_thepuggle)

6. A luchador

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pamela (@blackrabbitbone)

8. Dog Bezos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 【Ｐｉｃａｓｓｏ】𝔽𝕦𝕝𝕝 𝕠𝕗 𝕃𝕚𝕗𝕖 (@picassos.mom)

9. "Bark Obama" by Kehinde Woofy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eighty Nine (@dognamed89)

10. Trash Panda