New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade
Photograph: @bretonana

The 10 best costumes from the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

From Pinhead to Maleficent, these dogs' costumes are the best in our book.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

It isn't really Halloween in NYC without the Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade.

Thankfully, after being canceled last year, the annual event returned at East River Park with hundreds of doggos dressed in costume. It is yet another signal that NYC is back in full—when the dogs are back in costume.

RECOMMENDED: The best Halloween events for 2021 in NYC

With more than 300 dogs in the contest, with many dressed up as food items, animals, and icons from pop culture, it's hard to nail down the best costumes. But below, we've rounded up 10 that we think served the best looks.

Take a gander at the best costumes from the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade: 

1. Cousin It

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ana Breton (@bretonana)

2. Phantom of the Opera

3. Pinhead from Hellraiser

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary James (@suprmary)

4. Maleficent 

5. Starbarks

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Archie (@archie_thepuggle)

6. A luchador

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by pamela (@blackrabbitbone)

8. Dog Bezos

9. "Bark Obama" by Kehinde Woofy

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eighty Nine (@dognamed89)

10. Trash Panda

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.