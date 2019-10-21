Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been officially chosen
The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been officially chosen

By Collier Sutter Posted: Monday October 21 2019, 6:21pm

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 2015
Photograph: Shutterstock

Every year, leading up to the most festive season in NYC, Rockefeller Center sets out in pursuit of finding the perfect star of a tree for Rockefeller Plaza, one of the best New York attractions. The main criteria? Be very, very tall.

After receiving countless tree submissions from homeowners, Rockefeller Center has officially revealed via Instagram their 2019 Christmas tree. This year's pick is coming all the way from Florida! No, not the state. The village in upstate New York.

The Norway Spruce will be cut on Thursday, November 7, in Florida, New York (Orange County) about an hour and a half north of Manhattan and will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, November 9. Eventually, this year's tree will be decorated with over 50,000 multi-colored, energy efficient LED lights and topped with a gorgeous Swarovski star for good measure.

The tree lighting will go down on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, so mark your calendars.

If you've ever wondered what happens to these beautiful, healthy trees every year when the holiday season ends, we've got answers. When Rockefeller Center's official account took to Instagram to share the news on this year's chosen tree, and when it would be cut down, the comment section was flooded with questions and comments on just that topic. 

In response they wrote: "We usually select a Norway spruce that is later on in its life cycle, and plant a young one in its place. Once the holidays have passed, the tree is donated to Habitat for Humanity, where it is recycled and used as lumber in their building projects."

A perfect plan of action for the season of giving.

Staff writer
By Collier Sutter

