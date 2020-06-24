The 2020 New York City Marathon is officially canceled

This morning, the New York Road Runners announced that it has canceled the 2020 TCS NYC Marathon over health and safety concerns.

The massive event, which attracted almost 54,000 runners last year, was slated for November 1, but with social distancing and mask rules in place it just isn't possible, NYRR says.

"Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," said Michael Capiraso, the president and CEO of NYRR. "Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year."

This year was supposed to be the 50th edition of the event, which began in 1970. Now, it will be held on November 7, 2021.

Other events aligned with the marathon, including the 2020 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on October 31, and NYRR in-person events and programs through August 15, have also been canceled.

That being said, runners who have registered for the NYC Marathon will be invited to take part in the TCS NYC Marathon — Virtual 26.2M taking place on October 17 through November 1. More details on that will be released in July.

If you're wondering about getting a refund, the NYRR will contact registered runners by July 15 with cancelation details, including the option of getting a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed free entry in the 2021, 2022 or 2023 marathons.

Those who got entry through a charity or tour company should reach out starting on July 1 to that group for their options, NYRR said.

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

