Pride
Photograph: Courtesy Hunter Abrams

The 2021 NYC Pride March releases more details, Grand Marshals lineup

The Grand Marshals were announced for this year's March as well as details on returning in-person programming.

By
Will Gleason
After transforming into an almost exclusively virtual event last year, some elements of an in-person Pride March are set to return to NYC this year. 

One of the elements that will connect his year’s festivities to past year’s is the inclusion of Grand Marshals. Earlier today, the 2021 Grand Marshals were officially announced: the actor Wilson Cruz, the performer and activist Ceyenne Doroshow, the lawyers and advocates Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, the HIV prevention pioneer Dr. Demetre Daskalakis and the model Aaron Rose Philip. 

“This year’s Grand Marshals are the embodiment of the theme for NYC Pride 2021, ‘The Fight Continues,’” said Bansri Manek, Director of the NYC Pride March, in a statement. “Their dedication to the continued fight has created a better future for individuals throughout the LGBTQIA+ community, and the bold courage they’ve demonstrated sends a clear message to the leaders of future generations about the importance of fighting for what you believe in. They also drive home the key themes of our Grand Marshal categories, including Trans Rights, Social Justice, Behind-the-Scenes, and Youth Activism. We are thrilled to be acknowledging these remarkable individuals in this year’s NYC Pride March.”

For the fifth year in a row, the NYC Pride March will be broadcast on ABC-7. It will air from 12pm to 3pm on Sunday, June 27. All in-person elements of the March will take place in accordance with current CDC guidelines on gatherings and a supplemental virtual experience of the March will stream on NYC Pride’s Facebook and YouTube beginning at 3pm on June 27. 

As another supplemental activity across the city, a program this year called “Pop Ups” will reimagine typical Pride March Floats by using the outdoor seating areas at locally-owned Manhattan businesses. A soon-to-be-released interactive map will allow attendees to find the activation across the city. Another in-person element set to return this year is the Pride Fest, the annual LGBTQ+ street fair.

