New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrival
Photograph: Courtesy Diane BondareffThe wrapped 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 79-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, MD, is suspended in air in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York, as the truck that carried it into the city is being driven away.  The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1.  (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived

The 79-foot-tall Norway Spruce is now standing in midtown.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
Advertising

The Rockettes are back, there’s a Rough Trade on Sixth Ave and—just in case you needed one more reason to go to midtown—this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived. Hold the next F train in the station, we’re on our way.

New York’s arborous icon hails from Elkton, Maryland this year and clocks in at a whopping 79 feet tall, 46 feet in diameter and 12 tons. It was raised off of its 115-foot-long trailer and put in place by a crane on Saturday and is now ready to be decorated. (There weren’t any owl stowaways this time around.)

2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrival
Photograph: Courtesy Diane BondareffThe 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 79-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, MD, is lowered into place in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. The tree will be decorated with 50,000 lights and lit for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

If you want to get in the holiday spirit and pay a visit to the towering Norway Spruce yourself, make a night of it and check out one of the nearby cozy igloos from City Winery where you can cuddle up with a beverage. During the day, the new café Lodi is worth stopping by for breakfast or lunch.

Even though the symbol of NYC Christmas is now in place, we’ll all still have to wait a while until it’s lit. This year’s official Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting is taking place on December 1. Until then, you can get your holiday dazzle fix with a few laps around the ice rink.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.