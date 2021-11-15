The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived

The wrapped 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 79-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, MD, is suspended in air in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York, as the truck that carried it into the city is being driven away. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

The Rockettes are back, there’s a Rough Trade on Sixth Ave and—just in case you needed one more reason to go to midtown—this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived. Hold the next F train in the station, we’re on our way.

New York’s arborous icon hails from Elkton, Maryland this year and clocks in at a whopping 79 feet tall, 46 feet in diameter and 12 tons. It was raised off of its 115-foot-long trailer and put in place by a crane on Saturday and is now ready to be decorated. (There weren’t any owl stowaways this time around.)

Photograph: Courtesy Diane Bondareff The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, a 79-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, MD, is lowered into place in front of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. The tree will be decorated with 50,000 lights and lit for the season on Wednesday, Dec. 1. (Diane Bondareff/AP Images for Tishman Speyer)

If you want to get in the holiday spirit and pay a visit to the towering Norway Spruce yourself, make a night of it and check out one of the nearby cozy igloos from City Winery where you can cuddle up with a beverage. During the day, the new café Lodi is worth stopping by for breakfast or lunch.

Even though the symbol of NYC Christmas is now in place, we’ll all still have to wait a while until it’s lit. This year’s official Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting is taking place on December 1. Until then, you can get your holiday dazzle fix with a few laps around the ice rink.