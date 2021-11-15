These cozy heated igloos look out on the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Another day, another heated igloo popping up in New York. We, of course, will gladly take them all.

City Winery's winter pop-up at Rockefeller Center is, in fact, back for the season. Overlooking the wonderful new Rockefeller Christmas tree—a 79-foot-tall beauty hailing from, for the first time ever, Maryland—the heated domes seat up to eight guests at once and offer full-service dining inside.

You'll also be able to warm up with the mulled wine, spiked cider and hot chocolate on offer alongside City Winery's iconic menu of signature wines on tap and snacks. Food-wise, we suggest you order some hummus, of course, but also try the Greek couscous salad and the ciliegine mozzarella and pesto tomato salad. Consider the outing the perfect pre-game before a lavish meal at one of the best restaurants in New York, perhaps?

All igloos require a reservation, which you can make right here. The staff will completely sanitize the space with an electromagnetic fogger before your 90-minute private session, of course.

In case you're working through a winter city igloo bucket list, don't forget to also visit the famous heated domes at the rooftop of 230 Fifth and the relatively new ones at Bryant Park, where you can also go ice-less curling this winter.

And if imbibing endless amounts of wine in a private cupola is just not your thing (who are you?), you should perhaps consider visiting these bars instead, each one serving one of the very best hot cocktails to drink in NYC right now.

Cheers to winter!