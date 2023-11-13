New York
The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is installed with cranes
Photograph: Diane Bondareff, AP Images for Tishman Speyer

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in NYC

It was trucked in and erected on Saturday!

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Let the holidays begin! The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in NYC.

On Saturday, the 80-foot-tall Norway Spruce was trucked in from Vestal, New York—over three hours away—and erected in the plaza. 

RECOMMENDED: Best Christmas things to do in NYC for a magical time this holiday season

The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on a flatbed truck
Photograph: Diane Bondareff, AP Images for Tishman Speyer

Once standing tall, crews covered the tree with scaffolding so they could begin to decorate it with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights (5 miles worth!) and a 900-pound Swarovski star. Learn more about this year’s tree with these 10 cool facts!

The lighting will take place on the night of Wednesday, November 29.

Jackie McGinley drives a spike into the trunk of the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Photograph: Diane Bondareff, AP Images for Tishman Speyer
The 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
Photograph: Shaye Weaver/Time Out New York

