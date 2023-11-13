It was trucked in and erected on Saturday!

Let the holidays begin! The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in NYC.

On Saturday, the 80-foot-tall Norway Spruce was trucked in from Vestal, New York—over three hours away—and erected in the plaza.

Photograph: Diane Bondareff, AP Images for Tishman Speyer

Once standing tall, crews covered the tree with scaffolding so they could begin to decorate it with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights (5 miles worth!) and a 900-pound Swarovski star. Learn more about this year’s tree with these 10 cool facts!

The lighting will take place on the night of Wednesday, November 29.

Photograph: Diane Bondareff, AP Images for Tishman Speyer