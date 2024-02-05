The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Sunday that the 2026 World Cup final will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 19. Talk about a glam-up for our neighboring state.

The announcement included the release of the tournament's full schedule, which will take over 16 different stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico before the wrap-up match in what is basically New York's backyard.

"New York [and] New Jersey [are] ready for North America to be the center of the soccer world, and the history we’ll be making in 2026 will create lifetime memories for fans, provide new opportunities for our communities, infuse billions into our economy, and help shape our region and propel it forward for decades to come," said Mayor Eric Adams in an official statement last night.

The politician joined New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy in applauding FIFA's decision in a video that was recently posted on X.

“Name a team or a country and I guarantee you this: they will have a built-in fan base on either side of the Hudson River,” Murphy says in the clip.

Back in 2022, FIFA selected New York and New Jersey as the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, without offering much details about specific game locations.

Now, we know that the tournament will kick off (no pun intended) at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 11. The American team’s first game will take place the next day, on June 12, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. MetLife will play host to several other games as well, in addition to the final.

You can check out the full schedule right here.