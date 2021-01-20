New YorkChange city
inauguration
Photograph: Courtesy Adrian Wilson

The 46th Street subway sign was changed for Inauguration Day

Meanwhile, "Thompson St." is now "Trump's Gone St."

By
Will Gleason
As is often the case with major news events, creative New Yorkers took to the streets today to alter signs and streetscapes to reflect a major happening. In this case, it wasn’t the passing of a beloved celebrity or a big win from a local team, but the official swearing of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. 

Artist Adrian Wilson first redesigned the 46th St subway station at Broadway in Astoria to read “46th Joe” and below that: “45th out.” (He also changed the entrance of the station to read "Mr. Biden.")

sign
Photograph: Courtesy Adrian Wilson

After reaching out to Wilson, he also let us know that his marathon day of sign changes has continued in Greenwich Village. There, he recently changed the “Thompson St.” sign to read: “Trump’s Gone St.”

sign
Photograph: Courtesy Adrian Wilson

Looking for your own way to celebrate Inauguration Day in NYC today? Here are some amazing events happening across the city where you can get in on the festivities.

