Barclays Center has been a hub for all things music and entertainment since 2012. The 670,000-seater arena has been graced with the likes of Beyoncé and Madonna and serves as a home base for the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty. And while many arenas are adept at providing entertainment and lacking in the food section, the eateries at Barclays bring it home. Through its Brooklyn Taste program—a culinary initiative that integrates local, community-based businesses in the arena—Barclays mirrors the melting pot of the borough, featuring shredded birria tacos, pulled pork sammies and hickory-smoked jerk chicken. So in between cheering on your team (or jeering at your rivals), remember to cruise the food options for some hometown favorites.

Junior’s Desserts and More (Sections 3 & 29)

As if a slice of Junior’s cheesecake wasn’t enough, Junior’s Desserts and More has, well, more! Sweet tooths can be satiated with an array of gooey cookies from Chip City Cookies or a swirl of soft serve ice cream by cone or cup. Even if your team doesn’t bring home the gold, at least with a slice of Junior’s iconic dessert, you’ll always be a winner.

Photography: courtesy of BSE Global | Likkle More Jerk

Likkle More Jerk (Section 23)

Beef patties at Barclays? Say less. Bringing the Caribbean to the BK, Likkle More Jerk’s offerings are set to fix any hunger that ails you. Running late to your seat but need a snack? The housemade patties and coco bread are perfect for noshing on the go. Looking to chow down? Look no further than the Likkle More Jerk Chicken Bowl with their signature jerk chicken over a bed of rice and slaw. Don’t forget to add a slice of plantains on the side.

Nathan’s (Section 206)

Is there nothing more New York than rooting on your favorite team than with a Nathan’s hot dog in hand? If there is, we don’t know what. Now we aren’t saying that ordering a classic dog with a squeeze of spicy brown mustard and piling it high with onions will help tip a win in your favor, but we aren’t saying that it won’t either.

Nenes Taqueria (Section 7)

Chef Andres Galindo helped to cement birria’s status in New York with Nenes Taqueria. Of course, the star here is the birria (duh) which comes with a helping of consomme for courtside dipping. But if somehow you just aren’t in the mood for birria, the shredded chicken is also a solid option. Veggie lovers can also get in on the noshing here too with the mushroom tacos. But no matter what you order, don’t forget to ask for the green sauce.

Photography: courtesy of BSE Global | Pulled pork sando from Pig Beach

Pig Beach (Section 23)

We all collectively mourned when the original Pig Beach smoked its last pig in 2022. While the Queens location has remained strong, the closure left a pork-shaped hole in our hearts. But luckily the smoker is on and cooking at Barclays. Game days call for Pig Beach BBQ Beef Sandwich with a squeeze of world champion BBQ sauce or the Pulled Pork Sandwich livened with pineapple slaw and a delightfully tangy hatch vinegar BBQ sauce. Sticky hands are guaranteed, so remember to grab a wet nap before heading back to your seat.