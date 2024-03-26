New York
Timeout

N train
Photograph: Shutterstock

The 7 and N trains will not run between Manhattan and Queens for one weekend this April

Service suspension is due to ongoing work to improve the system as a whole.

Anna Rahmanan
Anna Rahmanan
The MTA just announced that service between Manhattan and Queens will be suspended next weekend on both the 7 and N lines as part of ongoing construction at the Queensboro Plaza station.

The work involves accessibility upgrades that have been a long time coming, from changes across pedestrian bridges to new elevators and ADA-compliant boarding areas. 

Here are the temporary suspension details:

  • The 7 and N trains will not run between Queens and Manhattan beginning Saturday, April 6 at 12:01am to Monday, April 8 at 4am
  • Throughout the weekend, the 7 will not run between 74 St-Broadway and Times Sq-42 St. It will run in two sections: between Flushing-Main St ad 74-Broadway and then between Times Sq-42 St and 34 St-Hudson Yards
  • Throughout the weekend, the N train will not run between 39 Av-Dutch Kills and 57 St-7 Av. It will run in two sections: between Coney Island-Stillwell Av and 57 St-7 Ave and via the Q line to and from 96 St, and between Astoria-Ditmars-Blvd and 39 Av-Dutch Kills

To accommodate for the inconvenience, the MTA has a few measures in place, including subway rides at no additional cost for trips between Flushing, Mets-Willets Point, Woodside and Penn Station or Grand Central.

There will also be additional service on the E and R lines with trains running every 8 minutes on each of them during the day and evening. Finally, free shuttle buses will run between 74 St-Broadway and Queens Plaza (Q107), Queens Plaza and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av (Q93), and 39 Av-Dutch Kills and Queens Plaza (Q108).

Keep in mind that the MTA already warned everyone that the ongoing work will require service suspension on the 7 and N lines between Queens and Manhattan for a few other weekends throughout the year. Put on your headphones and just go along for the modified rides.

