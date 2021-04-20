The adorable Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to NYC

You'll be able to grab limited-edition merch and the cutest cookies ever.

The cutest truck full of adorable treats and merch will be rolling into New York City next week!

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is officially back in NYC on Saturday, May 1, at The Shops at Skyview in Flushing.

The last time the truck was in NYC was in April 2019, so now, after a long year without her, Hello Kitty is back with some new, exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including a pink Hello Kitty Cafe T-shirt; a stainless rainbow thermos; a Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush; hand-decorated cookie sets; sprinkle mugs; enamel pin sets; madeleine cookie sets and Hello Kitty Cafe canvas totes. It'll still also offering its charming bow-shaped water bottles and giant Hello Kitty Cafe chef cookies.

Photograph: Courtesy Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

This year, there will be some health guidelines to follow. Everyone will be expected to wear a mask and social distance. There will be distancing markers placed on the ground and points of contact will be sanitized every 30 minutes.

Also this year, the truck will only be taking credit and debit card payments.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture and since then, it's traveled the U.S., hitting more than 100 cities from coast to coast.

One thing is for sure, this mobile venue is one of the cutest Instagrammable dessert spots in NYC.

Head over to The Shops at Skyview on May 1, from 10am to 7pm. It'll be right outside the main mall entrance on College Point Blvd.

Photograph: Courtesy Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

