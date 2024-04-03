Art imitates life, as the saying goes. But in this case, the saying could use a swap.

On a recent trip to the Brooklyn Museum, visitor Mike Messina noticed the uncanny resemblance between a statue of Alexander the Great and The Bear star Jeremy Allen White. Yes, chef. Once you see it, it's impossible to unsee.

Alexander the Great was known for conquering Egypt in 332 B.C.E. "He fostered a connection between Greek and indigenous Egyptian cultures," per the Brooklyn museum. "His successors promoted Egyptian religion, including the making of animal mummies."

After the leader's death about a decade later, someone carved a statue of him from an Egyptian stone. They used a Greek style that emphasizes motion, with his voluminous curls framing his face. That sculpture now belongs at the Brooklyn Museum. If you squint, you can almost imagine the rendering of Alexander barking orders at Cousin or perfectly plating a dish of food. From the curls to the pinched expression, there's something eerie about the spot-on comparison to White's modern-day look.

Photograph: By rblfmr / Shutterstock

As for White, there aren't any statues of him, per se. But his Calvin Klein billboard ad that took over the city earlier this year was a pretty close second.

The Brooklyn Museum leaned into the fun with a delightful video on Instagram comparing the men's images. They asked fans to share any other celebrity doppelgänger they spot in the museum.

If you want to visit White's lookalike, you can find Alexander on the third floor of the Brooklyn Museum in the Martha A. and Robert S. Rubin Gallery. Look for him in the 19th Dynasty to Roman Period.

While you're at the Brooklyn Museum, also visit the powerful exhibition "Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys." The show features 98 artworks by Black American, African, and African diasporic artists including Gordon Parks, Kehinde Wiley, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mickalene Thomas, Hassan Hajjaj, Barkley L. Hendricks, Lorna Simpson, and Amy Sherald.