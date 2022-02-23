The year of the tiger arrived in style!

The Year of the Tiger kicked off on Tuesday, February 1, and like usual, Chinatown is celebrating all season!

On Sunday, February 20th, thousands gathered for the annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade, festively lining Mott Street for the first time in two years. Revelers celebrated the return of Chinatown, while also raising awareness against AAPI hate.

Here are some of the best images of 2022's parade.

