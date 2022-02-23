New York
Timeout

Lunar New Year BKCM
Photograph: Jordan Rathkopf/www.rathkopf.com

The best images of this year's Lunar New Year parade

The year of the tiger arrived in style!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The Year of the Tiger kicked off on Tuesday, February 1, and like usual, Chinatown is celebrating all season!

On Sunday, February 20th, thousands gathered for the annual Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade, festively lining Mott Street for the first time in two years. Revelers celebrated the return of Chinatown, while also raising awareness against AAPI hate. 

Here are some of the best images of 2022's parade.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Scott Lynch (@scoboco)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @blinddrunkenmonkey

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mikiodo (@mikiodo)

