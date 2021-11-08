New York
The best photos and videos from the 2021 NYC Marathon

The 50th Annual New York City Marathon swept through the five boroughs on Sunday.

Will Gleason
Written by
Will Gleason
The 2021 NYC Marathon swept through all five boroughs on Sunday—bringing back thousands of over-achieving runners, enthusiastic sideline encouragers and frustrated drivers to the city for the first time since 2019.

If you managed to make it down to the route this weekend, you already know that the overall feeling was electric, with the spirit of encouragement and perseverance even stronger than past outings—most likely because of the difficult last two years New York has had.

RECOMMENDED: NYC Marathon 2021 Guide

At the end of the day, Albert Korir won the men’s division with a time of 2:08:22 and Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s division with a time of 2:22:39. Here are some of our favorite moments from along this year’s route—from the Verrazzno-Narrows Bridge to Central Park.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Becks (@barkinlikebeckham)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Scripted Wit (@scriptedwit)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Steph S (@stephedoutside)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Roshi Givechi (@oshiray)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tommy Chou (@aznocr_runner)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @littlechefrouge

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janet Yung (@jycalligraphy)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by kportfan (@kportfan)

