The best photos and videos from the 2021 NYC Marathon

The 2021 NYC Marathon swept through all five boroughs on Sunday—bringing back thousands of over-achieving runners, enthusiastic sideline encouragers and frustrated drivers to the city for the first time since 2019.
If you managed to make it down to the route this weekend, you already know that the overall feeling was electric, with the spirit of encouragement and perseverance even stronger than past outings—most likely because of the difficult last two years New York has had.
At the end of the day, Albert Korir won the men’s division with a time of 2:08:22 and Peres Jepchirchir won the women’s division with a time of 2:22:39. Here are some of our favorite moments from along this year’s route—from the Verrazzno-Narrows Bridge to Central Park.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram