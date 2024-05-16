For the first time since 2000, the Knicks have a chance of making it to the Eastern conference finals.

First we had an earthquake, then we had an eclipse and now the Knicks are actually good at basketball.

They say lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice but, this year, New York has been pulsing with electricity, and the Knicks’ latest winning streak has every New Yorker, whether a basketball fan or not, in a chokehold.

If you haven’t been following, here’s why tomorrow night's game is such a big deal: if the Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers, it will be the first time in 24 years that the team will qualify to go to the Eastern conference finals, bringing them one step closer to the playoffs.

That is all to say: tomorrow night's game, which kicks off at 8:30pm, is something to be experienced alongside fellow New Yorkers... which is why we've put together a list of the best places around the city to watch it all unfold:

Manhattan

Madison Square Garden, Midtown: 4 Pennsylvania Plaza

What better place to watch the game than on the Knicks' home turf? Madison Square Garden will be hosting a giant watch party and you can snag tickets, which start at $27, right here here.

Slate NY, Midtown: 54 West 21st Street

Enjoy the game on a big screen at an event hosted by Knicks Fan TV, the online sports news channel and social media account dedicated to the team. Doors open at 6:30pm and you have the option to reserve a table. Get your tickets here.

Pennsylvania 6 NYC, Midtown: 132 West 31st Street

Produced by The Roommates Show and presented by Tommy John, tickets to the watch party at Pennsylvania 6 NYC will include an open bar, pizza and giveaways. You can get your tickets here.

T Squared Social, Midtown: 7 East 42nd Street

This Midtown bar will start with a pregame party at 8pm and blast the match's audio chronicle through its in-house speakers.

Amity Hall, Greenwich Village: 80 West 3rd Street

This is an official Knicks Bar Takeover location, which means that the entire bar will be watching the game. There will be flatscreen TVs on every wall and the menu will be filled with a healthy selection of craft beers and classic American food. If you’re looking to experience the game alongside a younger energetic crowd, this is a great option (you'll be smack dab in the middle of the NYU campus, after all).

Stout, Midtown: 133 West 33rd Street

If the Knicks win, you’ll want to be at Stout’s 33rd Street location, which is just half a block away from Madison Square Garden—where Knicks fans gather every time the team scores a victory.

Queens

Alewife Brewing, Sunnyside: 41-11 39th Street

Founded in 2021, Alewife is a spacious, Irish brewery with an outdoor area (we’re expected to hit the high 60s tomorrow night). Founded by the people behind other iconic breweries like Rattle N Hum, The Jeffrey and Fools Gold, expect a fun viewing experience in a social beer hall setting.

Pig Beach, Astoria: 35-37 36th Street, ground floor

If BBQ with a side of basketball sounds like your vibe, Pig Beach BBQ should be your go-to.

Lost in Paradise Rooftop, Long Island City: 11-01 43rd Avenue

If a rooftop party with a view is more your speed, Lost in Paradise's space, food and hookah is for you. You can reserve your table here.

Brooklyn

Fulton Hall, Downtown Brooklyn: 250 Ashland Place

Located in a spacious industrial space in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, Fulton Hall boasts plenty of comfortable seats, with a mixture of booths, bar seating and tables. The vibe is festive and there's a pool table on site.

Emblem, Williamsburg: 187 Graham Avenue

Decked out with a staggering 15 high-definition flat screens, Emblem is not only a great place to watch the game, but also a great place to try out some local brews.

Time Out Market New York: 55 Water Street

Watch the game with sound on at Time Out Market with your pick of incredible NYC favorites, from comfort food at Jacob’s Pickles to delicious pizza from Fornino. You can wash it all down with a cold brew or specialty cocktail—all with a view of the NYC skyline.

Bronx

Brewsky Bar and Grill, Throgs Neck: 3718 East Tremont Avenue

Brewksy’s large outdoor area and picnic tables are perfect for a pre-summer vibe with a wide selection of food: think hard shell tacos, robust nacho plates and mac and cheese.