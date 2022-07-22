New York
Timeout

New York City Beach
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best tweets about NYC’s historic heat wave

The weather has been wild and New Yorkers have a lot to say about it.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
The whole city is overheating, thanks to the record-breaking heatwave sweeping America, and the longest heatwave to hit NYC since 2013 when a seven-day heatwave left us all shvitzing.

RECOMMENDED: Fun ways to stay cool during NYC’s heat wave this week

The weather has truly been wild and undesirable, we’re looking at you random hail and hellstorms. And let’s not forget that on the hottest day of the year Rockaway beach was closed for sharks! But New Yorkers are anything but subtle in our complaints, observations and even helpful advice (we’re nice!).

Here are some of the best reactions to this supposedly good time called summer. 

