The best tweets about NYC’s historic heat wave

The weather has been wild and New Yorkers have a lot to say about it.

The whole city is overheating, thanks to the record-breaking heatwave sweeping America, and the longest heatwave to hit NYC since 2013 when a seven-day heatwave left us all shvitzing.

The weather has truly been wild and undesirable, we’re looking at you random hail and hellstorms. And let’s not forget that on the hottest day of the year Rockaway beach was closed for sharks! But New Yorkers are anything but subtle in our complaints, observations and even helpful advice (we’re nice!).

Here are some of the best reactions to this supposedly good time called summer.

It’s so hot in NYC I’m entirely past caring whether I’m experiencing rain or air conditioner drips — Racheline Maltese (@racheline_m) July 22, 2022

Because it’s so hot today in NYC our “pubic health leaders” are telling us to avoid outdoor activities, while telling us avoid indoor activities due to Covid… — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) July 20, 2022

For the heatwave they’re trying out “Brooklyn Siesta” everyone in Brooklyn has to take a nap from 12-2 NO EXCEPTIONS — Tej Khanna (@TejKhannaYes) July 17, 2022

meet me at the margaritaville in times square, bring whatever you need to survive for several weeks, be prepared to pray to jimmy buffet and silently meditate while “it’s 5 o’clock somewhere” blasts — e taylor (@erinisaway) July 22, 2022

Wildlife in NYC Central Park: mammals, birds, reptiles, insects! The butterflies are probably enjoying the heat the most… Thank you @Lucent508 for your great advice! #CentralPark @CentralParkNYC pic.twitter.com/N2XddKNCSu — Frank Sengpiel 👨🏼‍🔬🌵🦊🦋🦉🌺 (@CactusFrankS) July 22, 2022

Praying for our most at risk in this NYC heat pic.twitter.com/SdiC7FNr4L — Mackcity___ (@Mackcity5) July 21, 2022

We’ve officially reached the “dudes biking shirtless through Brooklyn” stage of this heat wave — Amy Plitt (@plitter) July 21, 2022

It’s so hot in Brooklyn the Weather App forecast for Wednesday just says:



Do The Right Thing (Spike Lee, 1989) — John Roy (@JohnRoycomic) July 19, 2022

we're entering dangerous short territory pic.twitter.com/rRVElHeGpq — internet baby (@kirkpate) July 20, 2022

Friday’s Weather Rating: 3/10



Sunny, a bit less humid, no storms. Still feeling like the mid to upper 90’s by afternoon. An improvement from yesterday, but still not great. The vibes are okay. — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) July 22, 2022