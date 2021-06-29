You don't need to stay home to keep cool—NYC has a multitude of fun ways to avoid the heat.

New York City is officially in the dog days of summer—the heat index this week is hovering around 100 degrees and New Yorkers are looking for ways to keep cool.

If your apartment has good air conditioning, it's easy to stay inside to avoid the sun but NYC has a lot of fun ways to keep cool so that you don't need to become a hermit when the mercury rises. And if your apartment traps heat, fear not: There are great places to escape to across the boroughs.

Below, we've recommended 23 fun ways to cool off in NYC during this wicked heatwave. And remember: Stay cool and stay inside whenever possible!

