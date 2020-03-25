The best ways you can help New York City's struggling music venues

Musicheads: The New York City music scene is truly in trouble.

Since the state forced all NYC venues to shut their doors last week for safe social distancing, countless staff members who keep each nightlife venue afloat, including bar backs, security guards, resident DJs, late-night cooks, cleaners, talent bookers, general managers, are finding themselves without work right now.

From epic dance clubs to indie venues known for breaking out baby bands, New York has it all. Virtual concerts are fun in the meantime from home, but if you’ve made memories at any of the following music havens and want to help ensure they’ll be able to open their doors again, we’ve compiled a tidy list of where to donate funds for each.

Alphaville

You can buy a gift certificate to redeem for future drinks, and 70% of proceeds will go to their out-of-work staff, you can also donate directly to their team where 100% of sales will go to staff.

Arlene's Grocery

Send donations to their Arlene’s Grocery Staff Relief Fund GoFundMe.

Baby's All Right

All funds from Baby's season pass "Baby Chain" for $200, will go towards their staff relief fund. On their Instagram, Baby's stated that the season pass is also "good forever".

Bossa Nova Civic Club

You can directly support the staff via their Venmo account (bossanovacivicclub).

Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge

Send donations to their Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge Staff GoFundMe.

Bowery Electric

Send donations to their The Bowery Electric Staff Fundraiser GoFundMe.

Black Flamingo

You can PayPal donations for their staff by reaching out to info@blackflamingonyc.com, they have also set up a GoFundMe page for the venue.

Brooklyn Bowl

Send donations to their Brooklyn Bowl Staff Relief Fund IndieGoGo.

C'mon Everybody

Send donations to their C’mon Everybody Virtual Drinks & Community Support GoFundMe.

Elsewhere

Donate via their staff GoFundMe relief page or you can buy a gift card and use it for any future live music, late nights, and sunny rooftop parties.

Good Room

Good Room has a Bandcamp page where you can buy merch to support the club. Sales will go to Good Room staff and venue costs during their closure, they stated on Twitter.

House of Yes

Send funds straight to the House of Yes staff through their GoFundMe page.

Jupiter Disco

You can order liquor, beer and bottled cocktails to-go as Jupiter Disco still remains open if you want to support their business, or you can tip their staff and 100% of proceeds goes to the team.

Market Hotel

You can send funds to their staff GoFundMe page during the shutdown, or Venmo (markethotel).

Mood Ring

To donate to their staff, Venmo or Cashapp (MoodRingNYC). You can also buy an e-gift card, where a portion of the sale will go directly to their staff.

Nowadays

Tune in for all sorts of foot-tapping DJ sets during their Virtually Nowadays live-streams and donate on Patreon. You can also directly support their team on Nowadays Staff Help Venmo (nowahelp).

Ponyboy

This local cocktail bar turns into a thumping nightlife spot to dance most nights a week. To see that happen in the future, you can donate funds to Ponyboy Staff Relief Fund.

Public Records

You can donate to the staff support fund or donate to Public Records Patreon and follow along as they develops Public Access, a new platform where they'll be releasing music offerings.

The Sultan Room

To help support the Sultan Room/ Turk's Inn staff, they're selling gift cards for use when they reopen. To purchase, contact info@turksnyc.com.

Trans-Pecos

Donate to their staff on Venmo (Trans-Pecos) or through their GoFundMe page.