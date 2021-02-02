The biggest and fastest single-rail coaster in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this year

Looking for a thrilling rush of adrenaline following a year spent cooped up inside your apartment? We have an idea: how about a ride on the tallest, longest and fastest single-rail roller coaster in the world? Bonus points: it sits just outside of the city.

The much talked-about Jersey Devil Coaster is the latest ride at Six Flags Great Adventure and, just a week ago, construction workers officially installed the final piece of track in place, which means you'll likely be able to jump on board some time later this year.

A few technical details about the 13-story roller coaster: the 3,000-foot monorail track includes a zero-gravity roll, an 87-degree drop, a 180-degree stall, a 130-foot-tall hill and a raven dive. Expect four trains to hold 12 passengers each, each one sitting single file as they reach speeds of 58 miles-per-hour while their legs straddle the track. Yes, we're already terrified.

Needless to say, a slew of safety tests are de rigueur prior to the opening of the coaster.

Originally set to allow riders on last year, construction of the epic new offering stalled following COVID-19 related restrictions but—alas—the park is one step closer to shattering all sorts of roller coaster records.

Fun fact: the ride is named after the legend of the Jersey Devil, "a cryptid that is said to inhabit the Pine Barrens of New Jersey." Yes, that terrifies us even more.

