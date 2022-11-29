The biggest go-kart racing track in the world is opening an hour outside of NYC this month

It will be part of a complex that will also house arcade games and axe throwing lanes.

Whether it will actually be the biggest destination of its kind in the world or not, one thing is for sure: New Yorkers will thoroughly enjoy the indoor go-karting track that's set to open in Edison, New Jersey, less than an hour drive from midtown Manhattan, next month.

The self-proclaimed giant course will actually be part of Supercharged Entertainment, a 131,000-square-foot facility that will also be home to two bars, a restaurant, 140 different arcade games, bumper cars, a tower ride and 19 axe throwing lanes. Talk about all-inclusive entertainment.

According to the destination's official Facebook page, the go-karts will go as fast as 45 miles per hour when driven by experts over the age of 15. Folks under that age limit that meet the height requirement but may be inexperienced drivers can also have fun on one of the two tracks, albeit doing so on slightly slower go-karts.

No word yet on when, exactly, the complex will open, but pricing information is already available. According to Supercharged Entertainment's website, a single race will cost $29 but guests will also be able to purchase a bundle of three for $78 or a bundle of five for $125. A 60-minute-long axe-throwing session will set you back around $28 per person and a bumper car ride will likely cost $7. Find more information regarding all offerings right here.

"The owners are always looking to do things bigger and better," said Malcom Jones, general manager of the Supercharged Entertainment location in Massachusetts, to NJ.com back in August. "The lot [in Edison] was just what we needed. It really just boiled down to its close proximity to Newark and New York City."

For what it's worth, this New Yorker in particular is oh-so-excited about the upcoming opening.