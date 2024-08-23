The biggest Thai New Year celebration in the world is happening in NYC

If you haven't yet made Labor Day plans and are hoping to enjoy a wild weekend, get ready: S20, an immersive water music festival and one of Asia's most coveted entertainment events, is coming to the U.S. for the first time ever.

The two-day festival will take place at the Brooklyn Mirage from Saturday, August 31 until Sunday, September 1, and will feature a stellar lineup of DJs, including Marshmello, Subtronics, Alan Walker and others.

S20 started in Bangkok and is inspired by Thai New Year celebrations, or Songkran, during which water fights break out across cities and towns to symbolically cleanse energy and mark the sun's transition from Pisces to Aries. Although Songkran takes place in April, the festival has thrown events throughout the years across Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Vietnam.

Other top acts at the S20 New York festival include The Sky b2b William Black, multi-platinum producer and live instrumentalist Timmy Trumpet, Borgeous, Dzeko, v Kaivon, Asian-American duo ARMNHMR, as well as the dubstep icon LEVEL UP. The festival will also feature local Asian-American artists like SENSEI, Zion B2B Jomu, Cyberpunk b2b PSYXTOI and JOKAH.

The happening was put together by Pulse Events, an organization that focuses on the Asian-American electronic music fanbase.

Tickets to S20's New York debut start at $116 and you have to be 21 or older to attend. Snag them here.